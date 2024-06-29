Private sector urged to build capacity of media

Joshua Bediako Koomson & Justice Agbenosi Jun - 29 - 2024 , 13:00

Private sector players have been urged to invest in ihe capacity building of the media to create a well-resourced and authentic media landscape that can support the country to achieve its developmental aspirations.

A Senior Vice-President of MTN Group Markets, Ebenezer Asante, said good journalism was a catalyst for national growth, adding that it also enabled practitioners to be vibrant, free and responsible agents of national development.

“Therefore, let us continue to invest in good journalism to help build a media landscape that is truly free, diverse, and therefore an authentic representation of the society,” Mr Asante said.

He was speaking at the launch of a book titled: “Truth over Accuracy,” in Accra yesterday.

Written by a former Chairman of the National Media Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, the 137-page book offers practical advice for maintaining journalistic ethics while keeping up with the demands of a fast-paced news cycle.

Policies

Mr Asante also advocated the promotion of policies that would build scalable, strong and reputable media houses to produce quality.

He said that quality journalism was the bedrock of democracy in order to hold those in power accountable while giving voice to the marginalised, and also provided individuals with the necessary information to make informed decisions.

Mr Asante said in today's world where misinformation and disinformation were rampant, the need for quality journalism had become more urgent than ever.

He said it was for this reason that MTN, over the years, had collaborated with the media in capacity building.

“It's worth noting that the book we are launching today was compiled from media capacity sessions with MTN held in all 16 regions in the country over the course of one year.

“The book is a treasure trove of knowledge and guidance for student journalists. It provides practical tips and insights that will help them navigate the challenges of the profession and inspire a commitment to excellence,” Mr Asante added.

The Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, said in an era where pessimism and a distaste for anything good was the order of the day, it was very important that those who wielded the power of the pen, the microphone and other forms of media were more professional.

She said being more professional would enable them to overlook their own desires and prejudices and speak what was the truth.

Rev. Aryee said the book had come at the right time, and therefore, recommended it for those who desired to practice journalism to impact society by speaking for the voiceless and taking power to the people.