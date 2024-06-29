Previous article: How a prank by a student cost the life of school mate

Digital technology necessary for food productivity — Dr Thomas Abanga

Vincent Amenuveve Jun - 29 - 2024 , 13:04

The adoption of digital technology in the agricultural value chain has become imperative in order to enhance productivity, efficiency and sustainability, the Chief Executive Officer of Abanga Farms and the Abanga Group of Companies, Dr Thomas Abanga, has said.

He emphasised that the future of the nation’s agriculture hinged on integrating advanced technologies such as drone deployment for planting, broadcasting and spraying.

Dr Abanga was speaking during a panel discussion at an industry engagement forum in Accra. It was organised by Industry Immersion Africa (iiAfrica), an CSO, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, with support from the Ministry of Education and the National Service Secretariat (NSS).

The forum which was on the theme: "Driving Artificial Intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution in Africa — Collaborative pathways for digital transformation in Ghana” had in attendance thought leaders, industry experts and young innovators.

Innovation

Dr Abanga explained that innovation, cost-efficiency and increased knowledge on productivity gained would make farming more appealing to the youth.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the topic: “Investing in digital solutions for Ghana’s agriculture: 'Table to seed concept," Dr Abanga stressed that Africa possessed 65 per cent of the world’s arable lands, yet it remained the poorest continent.

He underscored the need to embrace innovation and digitalisation to convert these lands into productive assets.

“The indispensable role of digital tools in augmenting agricultural productivity, ensuring sustainability, and fortifying climate resilience and food security cannot be overemphasised,” Dr Abanga added.

He further shared the achievements of Abanga Farms, saying that they were deploying latest technologies to enhance farm practices.

The CEO said through technological integration, the youth could engage in various activities across the agricultural value chain, thereby redefining their roles and contributions to the sector

Climate change

On the impact of climate change, the CEO of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa(AGRA), Dr Betty Annan, who was also on the panel, called for the adoption of best farming practices that would mitigate its effects.

She encouraged young people to view agriculture not as a traditional, labour-intensive occupation but as a dynamic field enriched by technology.

“Youth in agriculture should be youth in Information Communication and Technology(ICT); This is the surest way to make agriculture an attractive and lucrative venture” she stated.

The Country Director at Mastercard Foundation Ghana, Rica Rwigamba, said young Ghanaians had the ambition, talent and determination to pioneer digital transformation.

She explained that the country had the potential to become a digital excellence hub, where innovation would propel progress and young people, especially women, would reap the benefits of transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).