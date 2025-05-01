Featured

President Mahama urges public-sector workers to speak out against mismanagement

GraphicOnline May - 01 - 2025 , 14:09 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has called on workers in state institutions to resist silence in the face of mismanagement, urging them to speak up when their enterprises are being driven into ruin.

Addressing a large gathering at the Black Star Square today (May 1, 2025) in Accra during the 2025 May Day celebrations, President Mahama encouraged public sector workers to be bold in defending the sustainability of their workplaces, declaring his full support for those who expose wrongdoing.

“Comrades and friends, many of you have been working in atrociously managed state institutions over the last years. I urge you not to keep quiet when management is driving your enterprise into ruin. You are always the first to be affected by job losses when these institutions collapse,” he said.

He stressed that workers have a vested interest in the survival and success of their institutions and must play an active role in safeguarding them.

“Your enterprise where you work belongs to you, they guarantee you lifelong employment and so you must protect those enterprises. When things are going wrong do not be afraid to say so and as President, I will back and support you to set things right,” President Mahama assured.

The President emphasised the need for collaboration between workers and management to ensure the viability of state-owned enterprises. “Let us work together to make these institutions viable because they belong to all of us,” he added.

President Mahama also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the interests of Ghanaian workers and improving their conditions of service. He said his government would “walk its talk,” pledging to stand with workers through both hardship and recovery.

Highlighting plans to introduce reforms in both the public and private labour sectors, the President outlined key interventions that include the modernisation of workspaces, timely salary payments, and the removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder productivity.

“We will introduce comprehensive reforms across the public and private sector labour environment by ensuring timely salary payment, modernising workplace conditions and reducing the bureaucratic bottlenecks that frustrate your productivity,” he noted.

On the issue of wage disparity in the public sector, President Mahama addressed growing concerns about the gap between Article 71 office holders and other public servants. He proposed an institutional reform that would lead to a fairer compensation structure.

“And this is the reason why as part of the Constitution review, attention will be given to the establishment of an independent emolument commission that will determine a fair and equitable public wage structure so that we can bridge the unacceptable gap between the conditions of services of Article 71 office holders and other sections of workers within the public sector,” he said.