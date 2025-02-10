Next article: National Security announces seizure of gold, dollars, and fakes at Sapeiman

President Mahama reassures Ghanaians of economic recovery

GraphicOnline Feb - 10 - 2025 , 06:42 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the country is taking proactive steps to overcome its current economic challenges through strategic measures and international partnerships.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the Chinese Lantern Festival Gala at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 9, 2025, he emphasised that despite economic difficulties, Ghana remains committed to restoring stability and fostering sustainable development.

President Mahama also underscored the strong relationship between Ghana and China, acknowledging China’s role as a key development partner. His remarks highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling both global and national economic hurdles.

“As we celebrate tonight, let us reflect on the deeper message of this festival. The world today faces many challenges—economic uncertainty, global conflicts, climate change, and emerging health concerns. Yet, the light of this festival reminds us that even in times of darkness, hope must never be lost.

“It teaches us that resilience and unity can help us overcome obstacles and build a better future together.

“Ghana, like many other countries, is working hard to address economic challenges, and we are grateful for our friends and partners, including China. As we move forward, we must continue to embrace cooperation and mutual respect, ensuring that the benefits of our partnerships are shared by all our people,” he said.

Reflecting on the symbolic significance of the Lantern Festival, President Mahama drew parallels between the festival’s message of hope and Ghana’s economic journey, urging citizens to remain resilient and hopeful.

Acknowledging Ghana’s economic hurdles, he reassured that proactive steps were being taken to ensure recovery.

“Ghana, like many other nations, is working hard to address economic and social challenges, and we’re grateful for the support of our friends and partners, including China,” he noted.

He expressed confidence that through resilience, unity, and a shared vision for progress, Ghana could navigate its economic difficulties and build a stronger future.

The President also emphasised that international partnerships, particularly with China, remain crucial to Ghana’s economic revitalisation efforts.

“As we move forward, we must continue to embrace cooperation and mutual respect, ensuring that the benefits of our partnership are shared by all our people,” he said.

President Mahama’s remarks reinforced his administration’s commitment to fostering stability through diplomatic and economic engagements.

He expressed appreciation for the longstanding relationship between Ghana and China, highlighting the support received in key sectors such as infrastructure, trade, and technology.