President Mahama pledges job creation and economic stability in May Day address

GraphicOnline May - 01 - 2025 , 10:54 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged his administration’s commitment to creating sustainable jobs, advancing industrialisation and stabilising Ghana’s economy through practical policy measures and labour-focused initiatives.

In a message shared to mark May Day, the President paid tribute to Ghanaian workers for their dedication and underscored the importance of their role in national development. He described the labour force as “the engine of our economy, the builders of our infrastructure, and the innovators who propel us forward.”

“This year’s May Day celebration under the theme ‘Striving for peace and stability to drive industrialisation, trade, and decent work for social justice’ reflects a critical truth,” he said. “We must implement forward-looking policies that not only ensure economic growth but also provide decent work and fair wages for all.”

President Mahama revealed that over the past four months, his government has been pursuing strategies to bring stability to the economy, particularly by adding value to Ghana’s raw materials and expanding light industries and manufacturing. He said these efforts are already creating employment opportunities across key sectors.

He added that the government is working to deepen regional and international trade relations as part of a broader plan to boost exports and support Ghana’s economic transformation. “By opening new markets for the export of Ghanaian goods and services and implementing key economic initiatives like the 24-hour economy, we are laying the foundation for a vibrant, inclusive, and export-driven economy,” he stated.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s focus on promoting decent work through improved wages, safe working conditions, skills training, and respect for labour rights. He highlighted the launch of several youth-oriented programmes, including the National Apprenticeship Programme, the Adwumawura Initiative, and the One Million Coders project, which aim to equip young people with employable skills.

Addressing existing national challenges, including inflation and inadequate infrastructure, President Mahama assured workers that the government is making strategic investments in education, roads, and energy to support inclusive growth and improve livelihoods.

“Let us work together to create a more prosperous and equitable Ghana,” he urged, calling on both employers and employees to promote collaboration, mutual respect, and shared national goals.