President Mahama directs A-G to investigate cases in ORAL report

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 10 - 2025 , 18:16 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to initiate immediate investigations into corruption cases uncovered by the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) team.

This move comes after the ORAL team submitted its report to the President at the Presidency today(Monday).

“I have handed the report to A-G to commence immediate investigations in the case reported,” President Mahama said.

The estimated recovery value of the reviewed cases stands at $21.19 billion.

The ORAL Committee, established on December 18, 2024, under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, was tasked with identifying and retrieving looted state assets.

The team, chaired by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also has former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo; Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye (retd); private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, and journalist, Raymond Archer, as members.