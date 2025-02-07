Featured

President Mahama bans non-essential travel for government appointees

GraphicOnline Feb - 07 - 2025 , 19:20 2 minutes read

In a move to reinforce his administration’s commitment to modesty and prudent resource management, President John Dramani Mahama has announced a ban on non-essential travel for government appointees.

The President made the announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers today in Accra, where he stressed the need for fiscal discipline and cautioned against arrogance and extravagance.

“The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people. There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity in this government. The resources that you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office. Those resources are not to be wasted on opulence and extravagance,” President Mahama stated.

To curb unnecessary spending, the President directed the Chief of Staff to formally communicate the ban to all appointees.

“I have asked the Chief of Staff to write to all government appointees that I have imposed a ban on non-essential travels forthwith to cut down expenditure. Any travel that is deemed essential and necessary must be cleared first with the Chief of Staff, and such travels will have to be undertaken with modesty—no first class,” he declared.

President Mahama further urged appointees to avoid displays of affluence and embrace modesty, aligning with the administration’s focus on fiscal responsibility.

“Also, all traces of affluence and lavish lifestyle are to be avoided. The people of Ghana are enduring difficult times, occasioned by hardships, resulting from the economic mismanagement of the last eight years, and ours is to work to lift them out of this hole,” he added.

This measure forms part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure responsible use of public resources in the best interest of the Ghanaian people.

By imposing the ban on non-essential travel and promoting a culture of modesty, the administration aims to demonstrate its commitment to prudent financial management and accountability.