President Mahama nominates first batch of Deputy Ministers for Parliamentary approval

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 05 - 2025 , 15:47 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated his first batch of deputy ministers, pending vetting and approval by Parliament.

In accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution, the President has submitted the names of the nominees to Parliament, through the Speaker, for prior approval to serve as Deputy Ministers.

The list includes actor and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Kofi Setor Dumelo, who has been nominated as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture. Other nominees are Gizella Tettey-Agbotui for the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini for the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and Justice Srem-Sai for the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

The rest are Thomas Nyarko Ampem for the Ministry of Finance, Clement Abas Apaak for the Ministry of Education, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah for the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Richard Gyan-Mensah for the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

The nominations announced on Tuesday bring the total number of ministerial nominees by President Mahama to 55 as of now.

Below is the entire list;

MINISTRY NAME

1. Ministry of Finance - Thomas Nyarko Ampem

2. Ministry of the Interior - Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi

3. Ministry of Defence - Ernest Brogya Gyenfi

4. Ministry of Education - Clement Abas Apaak

5. Ministry of Energy & Green - Transition Richard Gyan Mensah

6. Ministry of Roads & Highways - Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

7. Ministry of Justice & Attorney General - Justice Srem-Sai

8. Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources - Yusif Sulemana

9. Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs - Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

10. Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources - Gizella Tettey-Agbotui

11. Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts - Yussif Issaka Jajah

12. Ministry of Food and Agriculture - John Kofi Setor Dumelo

13. Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry - Samson Ahi