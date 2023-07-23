President Akufo-Addo holds talks with Pope Francis

GraphicOnline Jul - 23 - 2023 , 07:51

On Saturday, Pope Francis welcomed President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, to the study of the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

After meeting with the Pope, President Akufo-Addo held discussions with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and was accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, at the offices of the Secretariat of State.

The meeting emphasized the positive and strong relations between the Holy See and Ghana.

The primary focus of the discussions was on enhancing cooperation between the Catholic Church and Ghana, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

They also delved into various aspects of Ghana's political and socio-economic situation.

Moreover, both parties explored current international affairs, placing special emphasis on addressing peace-related matters globally and enhancing security in the West African countries.