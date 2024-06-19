Featured

President Akufo-Addo engages Ukraine's Zelenskyy on agric exports to Ghana

Graphic Online Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:31

At the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss critical issues of peace and bilateral cooperation.

"The voice of Africa at the Summit is very important to us. Many discussions have taken place today, and we see the next steps that we will be happy to share with you," said President Zelenskyy, acknowledging the significance of Africa's perspective in global peace efforts.

The press service of the Ukrainian head of state reports that President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ghana for its steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion. He particularly noted Ghana's backing during the voting on UN General Assembly resolutions.

During their talks, the leaders explored further implementation of the Peace Formula and the possibility of convening a dedicated meeting to address specific points of the plan.

They also tasked their respective teams with initiating practical measures to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo's participation in the Global Peace Summit underscores Ghana's commitment to international peace and collaboration. The discussions between the two presidents signal a strengthening of ties and a mutual dedication to fostering peace and economic cooperation.