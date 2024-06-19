Ghana wins seat on Devt Bank Board

Daily Graphic Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:22

Ghana has won a seat on the Board of Directors of the Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

Advertisement

The achievement at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kigali, Rwanda, on June 13, makes Ghana one of six countries to steer the affairs of the bank.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who led Ghana’s delegation to the AGM, expressed optimism about the opportunities this development would unlock for the country.

Shelter Afrique

Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African housing finance and development institution, has been pivotal in promoting affordable housing across the continent. This year’s AGM, held on the theme: "Sustainable Partnerships in the Affordable Housing Finance Value Chain," brought together representatives from member states, financial institutions and development partners.

The primary focus was on transforming Shelter Afrique into a dynamic development bank that meets international standards. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the significance of Ghana’s new position.

“Securing a seat on the Board of Shelter Afrique is a strategic victory for Ghana. This development not only enhances our influence within the organisation but also positions us to attract more resources to support our affordable housing initiatives,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that increasing Ghana’s presence in Shelter Afrique was part of a broader strategy to strengthen its shareholding and leadership role within the bank. “Our increased presence at Shelter Afrique will enable us to tap into a wealth of resources and expertise.

This will significantly boost our efforts in rolling out affordable housing projects and providing mortgages to make these homes accessible to our citizens,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained.