Featured

World Bank approves $250 million credit for energy sector

Daily Graphic Jun - 19 - 2024 , 08:46

The World Bank has approved a $250 million credit to support a four-year Ghana Energy Sector Recovery programme.

Advertisement

It has also approved an additional $10 million grant from the Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme of the World Bank. Both funding sources are expected to help the country improve the financial viability of electricity distribution and also increase access to clean cooking solutions.

This comes after the country successfully secured a memorandum of understanding (MoU) from the Official Creditor Committee of the Paris Club, a body of external bilateral creditors on debt treatment that allows the country to essentially postpone its debt repayments until 2026.

The Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme for Results (PforR) will provide financing directly to energy sector utilities to implement capital expenditure programmes and complement regulatory and policy reforms of the energy sector supported under the World Bank’s Development Policy Financing series and the ongoing IMF Extended Credit Facility Programme for Ghana.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the clean cooking component of the programme would increase access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)) by households, schools and businesses.

“The PforR will provide direct incentives to subsidise the cost of stoves and accessories,” the statement added.

Other benefits

The Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), is expected to provide a wide range of benefits to consumers, including market development, affordability, energy access and equity, health and environmental protection against air pollution and associated health risks.

The statement quoted the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Robert Taliercio, as saying, “through this important results-based financing, the World Bank is committed to supporting the recovery of Ghana’s energy sector and its financial sustainability.