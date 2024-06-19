Featured

Economy grows 4.7% first quarter

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 19 - 2024 , 07:01

Ghana's economy grew by 4.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, compared to the 3.8 per cent recorded in the same period last year, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed.

Advertisement

Mining and quarrying, information and communications as well as the crops sub-sectors witnessed enormous activities that pushed growth in productivity in the economy in the first quarter of the year over the same period last year.

Other contributors to the growth in total productivity, measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for the first quarter of this year, are the construction sub-sector as well as accommodation and food service activities sub-sectors.

Provisional real quarterly gross domestic product (QGDP) growth rate, including oil and gas, over a one-year cycle (year-on year), is 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024. The growth rate recorded in the first quarter of 2023 was 3.8 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The GDP growth rate without oil and gas (non-Oil GDP) for the first quarter of 2024 is 4.2 per cent, compared to the 4.4 per cent recorded in the same period in 2023.

Highest growth

Announcing the 2024 first quarter GDP in Accra yesterday, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said industry recorded the highest growth of 6.8 per cent, followed by the agriculture sector at 4.1 per cent

“The drivers of growth were the mining and quarrying sub-sectors which contributed 1.48 per cent, followed by the information and communications sub-sectors which contributed 1.01 per cent and crop sub-sector 0.74 per cent.

“Other drivers included the construction sub-sector with a contribution of 0.51 per cent as well as accommodation and food services activities with a contribution of 0.36 per cent to the gross domestic product of the country in the first quarter of 2024,” he said.

