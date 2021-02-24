fbpx

Police shut down LGBTQI office in Accra

BY: graphic.com.gh

The police Wednesday morning raided and closed down the recently opened office of a Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group in Accra.

The five bedroom apartment housing the group at Ashongman Estate was opened on Sunday, January 31, and was attended by diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Gregory and his partner Rachael, the Dannish Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Tom Nørring and his wife, Bridgit, as well as officials of the European Union (EU) in Ghana.

Following the opening of the facility, there has been stiff opposition from anti-LGBQTI stakeholders with calls on government to resist any attempt by the group to operate in Ghana since the country’s laws frowned on it.

The Kwabenya Traditional Council also threatened to burn down the meeting place of the community. 

The gates to the house under lock and key

Although the Police is yet to comment on the situation, the group tweeted that, “This morning, our office was raided by National Security. A few days ago, traditional leaders threatened to burn down our office but the police did not help.”

“At this moment, we no longer have access to our safe space and our safety is being threatened,” they added.

