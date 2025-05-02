Featured

Police rescue 2 women in viral kidnapping video, 8 arrested in Ghana-Nigeria joint operation

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2025 , 06:24 2 minutes read

The Ghana Police Service, in a joint operation with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has successfully rescued two female victims who were kidnapped and featured in a viral video that caused national outrage.

The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed one of the victims being assaulted with a machete while nude. The footage sparked public alarm and prompted swift action by security agencies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ghana Police confirmed the rescue of the victims and announced that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The arrests were made across various hideouts in both Ghana and Nigeria.

Ringleader busted in Nigeria

One of the ring leaders of the kidnapping syndicate Okoribe Olohitare Ejeme, a female employee of the Port Harcourt International Airport's Security (AVSEC), was arrested yesterday.

Ms Ejeme's arrest was a collaboration between the Ghana Police Service through the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigerian Police Force.

“The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has rescued the two female victims of kidnapping captured on video which went viral,” the statement read. “Eight (8) suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the crime from their hideouts in Ghana and Nigeria.”

The Police added that further details of the rescue operation will be made public as investigations continue.

The security agencies have received widespread praise for the coordinated effort, with the Ghana Police extending gratitude to both the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force. “The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for the collaboration and support in the rescue and arrest operations,” the statement added.

One of the victims, identified as 39-year-old Ama Serwaa Konadu, a well-known hairdresser and event decorator in Asiakwa in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, was abducted on April 22, 2025. She had reportedly left home for work when she was captured by unknown men.

The following day, her captors sent multiple nude videos of her to family members using her own phone, demanding a ransom of GH₵500,000 for her release. In the videos, she appeared severely traumatised and was shown being physically assaulted.

The victim's family lodged an official complaint with the Ghana Police and other national security agencies, who promptly launched an investigation with support from Nigerian authorities.