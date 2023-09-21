Police reinforce presence at Jubilee House ahead of planned 'demo'

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 21 - 2023 , 06:46

The police has reinforced their presence at the Jubilee House ahead of a planned protest by a group at the frontage of the presidency.

As of 6am Thursday, Graphic Online observed that more police officers have gathered at the premises and frontage of the Jubilee House to reinforce the usual police presence in the area.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Wednesday said it has filed an application at the High Court in Accra and successfully served organisers of the planned demonstration within the vicinity of Jubilee House from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd September, 2023.

An Accra-based civil society group organising the protest, Democracy Hub, had earlier notified the Ghana Police Service of their planned demonstration on Nkrumah Memorial Day to call on “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”

“The picketing will also allow citizens to express their opposition to the proposed military intervention in Niger as well as any other government policy decisions or initiatives,” it added.

According to the group, the selection of Nkrumah Memorial Day is vital to the message they want to put across as it commemorates “the spirit of resilience and resistance that led the struggle against oppression and dispossession.”

Police reaction

In the press statement announced that an application application has been filed against the protest, the police urged the public not to support the protest.

The Police further urged the public “to take note and disregard any calls from any individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble for a demonstration at the Jubilee House” as the parties wait for the court to determine the matter.

“We equally wish to urge the organisers to respect the due process in the interest of public order and public safety,” it added.

Jubilee House demo to proceed despite Police injunction application

Meanwhile, the organisers of the planned picket of Jubilee House have assured the public that the demonstration will proceed despite an injunction application filed at the court by the police.

The organisers, Democracy Hub, planned to demonstrate within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023, but the police in a statement disclosed it had filed an injunction at the court and waiting for it to determine the matter before taking any further action.

The Hub expressed its disappointment at the “partisan attempts by the Police to disrupt peaceful and democratic mobilization for our upcoming Occupy Julorbi House picket.”

The group therefore urged the public in a press release to disregard the police communication and convene at the 37 Trotro Station on Friday, September 23 for the protest.

