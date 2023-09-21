10th Anniversary of Naba Martin Adongo Abilba III

Graphic Archives goes digital [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

All publications by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) from 1950 to date, which are in the archives have been digitalized and made available online.

The Digital Archives System is to help provide an effective platform for research work.

All information and activities dating back to the 1950s are available and made easily accessible to people in search of information.

The Digital Archives was launched in Accra on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Attached below is a video from the launch.

Ato Afful - MD of Graphic Communications Group Ltd

Leila Panstil - Communications Manager, Republic Bank
Franklin Asare - CEO of TechGulf

Paa Kwesi Barnes- TechGulf
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase Ayirebi

