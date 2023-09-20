Russian Embassy disavows alleged connection to Wagner Mercenary Group in Ghana

The Russian Embassy in Ghana has unequivocally refuted any affiliation with the purported leadership of the alleged pro-Russia Wagner mercenary group, following their recent arrest by Police in Takoradi, Western Region.

The Western Regional Police Command has initiated legal proceedings against three individuals detained in Diabene, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, suspected of having links to Russia's Wagner mercenary outfit.

This development transpired subsequent to a public gathering organized by the detainees, where attendees were observed displaying flags representing Wagner and Russia.

The detained individuals have been identified as Evans (25), Michael Asiedu (23), and Ernest Asiedu (26).

Acting in tandem with an alleged benefactor from Australia, the trio orchestrated the assembly of approximately 20 young people with the intent of forming a paramilitary group in Diabene community park. Nevertheless, a tip-off led to their apprehension by law enforcement.

In an official statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Russian Embassy categorically dismissed any involvement in the dissemination of Russian flags, apparel, or signs during the protest. The statement also clarified that there is no correspondence with potential sponsors of the group.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana, as well as other government entities, have no ties to the aforementioned unauthorized gathering," asserted the embassy. "Furthermore, upon receiving information in August regarding a planned public action, the Embassy promptly alerted the Ghana Police about the potential organization of the rally featuring national symbols of the Russian Federation."

"It is important to note that the Embassy played no role in the distribution of Russian flags, shirts, placards, etc. to the protestors, nor did it establish any connections with potential sponsors of this unrest, including those from overseas."

The Russian Embassy expressed confidence in the competence of Ghanaian security agencies to identify those responsible for the incident, underscoring that due legal process will be followed.

"The Embassy is confident that Ghanaian law enforcement bodies will take the necessary steps to identify all those involved in this incident, and the court will make appropriate decisions to hold them accountable," affirmed the embassy.

The Russian Embassy also emphasized its adherence to the tenets of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and other international obligations, emphasizing its commitment to cultivating mutually respectful relations with Ghanaian partners in the interest of both nations' populations.