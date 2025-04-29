Next article: Adwumawura Programme to prioritise women, persons with disabilities, and former galamsey operators

Police investigate alleged kidnapping, assault of female adult captured in a viral video

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 29 - 2025 , 11:32 1 minute read

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into a suspected case of kidnapping and assault involving a female adult, following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media.

The brief footage, which has since gone viral, shows a visibly distressed woman in what appears to be a compromising situation, generating widespread public worry and demands for immediate action.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 29, the Police assured the public that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind the alleged crime.

“The Ghana Police Service is investigating an alleged case of kidnapping and assault of a female adult captured in a viral video. We assure the public that we are working around the clock to get to the bottom of the matter and get those behind it arrested,” the statement read.

While details remain scant, the Police say they are analysing the footage and working to trace the individuals involved.

The Police have encouraged anyone with credible information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.