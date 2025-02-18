Featured

Police Hospital to hold mass burial for unclaimed bodies on February 28

Feb - 18 - 2025

The Police Hospital has announced that it will conduct a mass burial for about 200 unclaimed bodies in its mortuary.

The exercise, set for the first quarter of 2025, is intended to decongest the facility and improve conditions in its storage units.

Relatives of missing persons are advised to contact the hospital’s pathology department to identify and claim any deceased family members before the February 28, 2025, deadline.

After this date, all unclaimed bodies will be included in the burial.

Other hospitals have taken similar steps. In the Western Region, the Police Hospital in Bogoso has scheduled the burial of seven unclaimed bodies that have been in its mortuary for 20 months.

Tema General Hospital has also planned mass burials due to overcrowding in its morgue.

The Police Hospital is calling on the public to take note of this development and help spread the information.