Police give chase to killers

Emelia Ennin Abbey Jun - 23 - 2023 , 07:30

The Police Administration has mounted a manhunt for four suspected robbers behind the killing of a policeman at Ablekuma in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The alleged robbers killed the policeman yesterday in broad daylight.

The policeman, who a source at the Ghana Police Service named as Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah, is said to have been shot multiple times in a suspected robbery attempt on occupants of a vehicle at a fuel service station at Ablekuma.

The suspected robbers are said to have followed the bullion van, which went to refill at the fuel station, where the shootout occurred.

The policeman was seated in the passenger seat in front of the vehicle on security duties when he was shot at close range.

The incident attracted some residents of the community, drivers of both commercial and private vehicles, and traders after the four robbers bolted and news of the incident went round.

Statement

The police in a statement issued a warning to the robbers behind the killing of the policeman to turn themselves in.

“The police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” a statement from the police said.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general,” the statement added.

The police also assured the public that they would surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.

Brief profile

Lance Corporal Amoah, the source disclosed to the Daily Graphic, was stationed at the National Protection Unit (NPU) headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

He passed out from the Pwalugu Police Training School in 2017.

The source disclosed further that L/Cpl Amoah got married last year and is survived by a baby.