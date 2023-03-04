Police dispatch rider dies in accident on Accra-Kumasi road

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 04 - 2023 , 17:39

Rauf Iddrisu is a police dispatch rider and he reportedly died in a crash on the Accra-Kumasi highway, on Friday, March 3, 2023.

According to the police, his Honda motorbike crashed with a Kia Grandbird VIP bus at Osino in the Eastern Region.

Rauf Iddrisu is commonly known by close associates as Mando and he was escorting a convoy from Accra to Kumasi at the time of the accident.

"On 3/03/2023 at about 3:30 pm, suspect driver Samuel Boateng age 44 years was in charge Kia Grandbird VIP bus with registration number GW 9944-10 with Passengers on board from Kumasi towards Accra.

“On reaching a section of the road close to the Osino Police station on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he failed to observe traffic ahead. In the process, crashed head-on with No. 49200 Rauf Iddrisu from Headquarters transport who was riding Honda motorcycle No. GP 4710 leading a convoy from Accra towards Kumasi direction,” a police situational report (SITREP) stated.

The body has been deposited at Enyiresi Government Hospital morgue.

Photos from the accident scene have been shared on social media.