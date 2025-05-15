Next article: BoG Governor calls for continental coordination in financial sector

Featured

Police arrest two in Antokrom with 1,650 slabs of suspected Indian hemp

Mohammed Ali May - 15 - 2025 , 12:42 1 minute read

Two persons have been arrested in Antokrom in the Eastern Region after police discovered 1,650 slabs of suspected Indian hemp in their possession.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation by the Eastern North Regional Police Command.

The Ghana Police Service announced the development in a Facebook post published on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The suspects, identified as Hawa Ibrahim and Latifa Adams, were arrested following a search at the residence of Hawa Ibrahim.

The police said the search led to the retrieval of twenty-four maxi bags containing compressed, ball-shaped substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The two are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations. The Ghana Police Service stated that the suspects will be processed for court in accordance with the law.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the Eastern North Regional Police Command to curb the trade and movement of illegal drugs and maintain public safety in the region.