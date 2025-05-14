Featured

Police arrest 4 suspects in murder of mobile money vendor in Aflao

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 14 - 2025 , 09:22 1 minute read

The police in Aflao in the Volta Region last Saturday (May 10) arrested four suspects for their alleged complicity in the murder of a mobile money vendor in the border town more than a fortnight ago.

"They are currently in police custody, assisting in investigations into the matter," said Deputy Superintendent of Police and officer in-charge of the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, DSP Felix Danku said in Ho on Tuesday (May 13).

He recalled on April 28, at about 6:15 pm, some five unidentified robbers attacked and shot the mobile money vendor, Christopher Ahordo, at Gbagblakope, near the Diamond Cement factory in Aflao, killing him at the scene.

The suspects then took away the bag of the deceased believed to contain money, DSP Danku told the Graphic.

He said the four men were being processed for court.

DSP Danku cautioned the public against the activities of criminals and entreated patriotic individuals to volunteer information on suspicious characters in their areas without delay for prompt action by the police.