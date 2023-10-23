PIWC-Atomic celebrate Day of the Girl

Esther Somuah Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:45

The Precious Pearls, a young ladies' wing under the Women's Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), Atomic, marked this year's International Day of the Girl with the Kwabenya Cluster of schools in the Ga East District in Accra.

This year's commemoration, dubbed "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" brought together six public schools in the Ga East Assembly, with a total of over 900 pupils between the ages of 11 and 17.

The selected schools were from Kwabenya M/A one to six.

The guest speaker and District Women's Ministry Leader of the PIWC-Atomic, Deaconess Gifty Agyemang, touched on the theme "Leading yourself to success."

Exhortation

Drawing her exhortation from Proverbs chapter 25 verse 28, she encouraged the girls to build a wall of self-control around them to enable them to achieve success in their education.

Mrs Agyemang noted that leading oneself to success required strong pillars of intentional growth by improving oneself and keeping good companies, just as iron sharpens iron, and sacrifice.

She advised the girls to remember that success comes after hard work and discipline, stressing, "You are responsible for your life and your ultimate success depends on the decisions you make."

Right to education

The Girl Child Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ga East, Irene Amoah, encouraged the girls to be determined in their education and never give a chance to anything that could cause them to become dropouts.

She enlightened the girls on their rights, with emphasis on the right to education and care, entreating them to be confident in being a girl child.

She bemoaned the prevalent rates of teenage pregnancy among primary and junior high schools, touching passionately on the total commitment of the GES in assisting girls who drop out of school due to teenage pregnancy.

Ms Amoah stressed that although GES has rolled out policies to enable drop-out girls to return to school, it was not encouraging early parenting among girls.

She challenged the participating girls to toughen their skin against early motherhood to eradicate or possibly record a zero per cent rate of teenage pregnancy.

The PIWC-Atomic Women's Ministry also presented gallons of liquid soap, detergents and packs of tissue and sanitary ware to the school infirmary.

The teachers took turns to advise the girls and expressed their immense gratitude to the leadership of the Precious Pearls of the PIWC-Atomic Women's Ministry for the support and envisioned that this collaboration would go a long way to achieve positive results for the girl child.