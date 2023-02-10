Former CJ Sophia Akuffo joins bondholders to picket at Finance Ministry

Pensioner bondholders continued their picketing at the Ministry of Finance on Friday to demand that their investments should be exempted from the government's Domestic Debt Exchange programme.
Joining them on the fifth day of their protest was a former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, who held a placard.
This is the fifth time that members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum are picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.
More to follow...