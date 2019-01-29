Passport office to halt processing of manual applications

The Passport Office and the Regional Passport Application Centres will no longer process manual passport applications effective Thursday, February 28, 2019
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
According to the Ministry, it is part of an initiative to migrate old manual passport application forms to the new manual downloadable passport application forms.
The old manual passport application forms were obtainable at selected banks upon payment but the new application process is done electronically.
The e-payment is either made via MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash, MasterCard or Visa Card.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
According to the Henley Passport Index, holders of Ghanaian passports have visa-free access to 63 destinations.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Related Articles
Ghanaian passport ranked 77th strongest globally
Ghanaians to pay Gh₵50 more to acquire passports ‘in shorter time’
Download, fill the Ghana biometric passport application form here