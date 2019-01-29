See the schedule for the new Accra-Tema Train Service

The Ministry of Railways Development in collaboration with the Ghana Railway Company Limited has announced the schedule for the Accra-Tema Train Service which was launched Tuesday, January 29 in Accra
.
According to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the service will run for free over a two-week period before it starts running commercially.
According to him, the 'free run' is to get the buy-in of residents into the Accra-Tema Train Service, which he described as a cheaper alternative to commercial buses in the capital.
The train will depart the Community 1 Station at 6:00 am daily and make stops at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Tema Harbour Station, Asoprochana Station, Nungua Barrier (Mile 11), Addogonno (Mile 9),
Later in the day at 5.40pm, it will depart the Accra Central Railway Station for Tema. It will make stops at Odaw Station (Circle), Achimota Station,
Shuttle train timings
Accra - Tema Train No. S112
|ARRIVAL
|DEPARTURE
|COMMUNITY 1
|06:00
|TEMA
|06:10
|06:12
|ASOPROCHONA
|06:20
|06:22
|BATCHONA
|06:46
|06:48
|ACHIMOTA
|07:10
|07:12
|ODAW
|07:22
|07:24
|ACCRA
|07:30
Accra-Tema Train No. S117
|ARRIVAL
|DEPARTURE
|ACCRA
|17:40
|ODAW
|17:50
|17:52
|ACHIMOTA
|18:02
|18:06
|BATCHONA
|18:30
|18:32
|ASOPROCHONA
|18:50
|19:02
|TEMA
|19:10
|19:12
|COMMUNITY 1
|19:22