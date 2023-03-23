Partnerships needed to boost real estate — Industry player

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 23 - 2023 , 07:49

A pioneering real estate consulting company, Elrano Projects and Consult Limited, has underscored the need for collaboration among businesses in the real estate value chain.

That, it said, would help to create more demand for property developers, more entrants into real estate, higher quality construction and shorter sales conversion time.

“Fostering relationships in the industry would shift this balance of construction in favour of real estate companies and developers,” the Managing Director of Elrano Projects and Consullt, Rev. Elvin Larkai, said at the launch of its latest development in Accra.

“There is a huge potential for Ghana’s real estate industry to further develop.

It can easily become a real estate hub in the West African sub-region if we encourage mutually beneficial relationships between businesses.

“For instance, one developer may have a major strength in concrete product production, while another could be a leader in window fabrication.

One may have banks of land, and another the needed capacities in terms of human resources or capital.

If such companies collaborate, it could lead to more houses being built at faster and cheaper rates,” he said.

Development

Rev. Larkai added that his outfit was working to develop more partnerships in Ghana’s real estate industry.

The company, he said, sought to create a more profitable value chain through industry collaborations and partnerships that would benefit property seekers and businesses.

“We don’t think real estate ends with construction though.

We believe it is essential to partner with media stakeholders to promote developers’ projects.

This would lead to more business opportunities for the media sector and reduce the sales wait time for developers,” he stated.

Launch

The development, located in Tema Community 25, is made up of seven bespoke homes in a gated court with landscaping to support green building practices.

It has two options available for home buyers.

They are the Mirth, a three-bedroom home expandable to four, and the Verve, a second option that comes with fully loaded features.

The Mirth includes features such as a terraced roof, pergola, fully fitted kitchen cabinet and wardrobes in all bedrooms.

The Verve has similar features to the Mirth in addition to a penthouse provision, an elevator, a sky bar and a rooftop pool.

It also has a mini football set and gym equipment provided as complementary gifts.