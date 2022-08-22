OSP probing vehicle auction sales by Customs since 2016

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between July 1, 2016 and August 15, 2022.
Following the probe that cited Labianca Company Limited for corruption-related acts, the Special Prosecutor has also commenced a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values between July 2017 and December 2021.
Below is a copy of the statement
CUSTOMS DIVISION OF GHANA REVENUE AUTHORITY
On 19 August 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce the following to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on or before 30 September 2022:
i. The particulars and clear description of all auctioned items
ii. The quantity of all auctioned items
iii. The prices at which the items were auctioned
iv. The date of each auction sales
v. The full names, addresses, and telephone numbers of the successful bidders at all the auction sales.
The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.
[SGD]
KISSI AGYEBENG
SPECIAL PROSECUTOR