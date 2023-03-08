Open Labs Ghana trains female entrepreneurs

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2023 , 13:39

THE tamale campus of the open labs ghana (formerly niit) has organised an sme training programme for over 100 females in tamale.

known as the women empowerment sme training session, it was an initiative by the open labs ghana with major support from mastercard foundation through investisseurs and partenaires (i & p).

the focus of the training was to equip smes with adequate knowledge of how to use social media to market their businesses.

Using technology

at the event, the tamale campus manager of open labs ghana, prince charles ofosu, emphasised the importance of technology skills for individuals, especially smes in the contemporary era.

he stressed that open labs ghana had widely impacted the lives of people through the provision of tech skills.

mr ofosu added that one of the goals for the partnership between open labs and i & p was to reach out to the less endowed and people living in deprived areas, especially in the northern region.

he urged participants to take advantage of the training and build their capacity.

the lead facilitator for the training, baba suhuyini, took participants through the various social media platforms and stressed the importance of the use of social media to market products and services.

Social media

he added that with social media, customers did not have to be on site to see what was being sold but could access information about goods and services online even before purchasing.

mr suhuyini took participants through how to set up facebook business accounts and tik tok accounts to promote their businesses.

the participants were taken through a series of activities from a presentation on various social media platforms available and how to use facebook and tik tok to boost their businesses.

they were also given tips on customer care and bookkeeping methods.

at the end of the programme, some participants expressed joy for such initiatives and urged open labs ghana to continually engage the smes in such initiatives.