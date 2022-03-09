Olam Ghana extends maternity leave

Olam Ghana has extended paid maternity leave for female employees from 12 weeks to four months.
It has also taken a decision to offer one-week paternity leave for all male employees to enable them to support their partners within the first week of childbirth.
The initiative is contained in a new parental policy that the company has introduced for its employees.
The policy provides staff with adequate maternity time to enable them to cater for their new babies before resuming work and is part of its commitment to improving working conditions for its employees.
Well-diversified
Commenting on the new policy, the Head of HR at Olam Ghana, Stephen Takyi Adeakye, said, "This initiative is in line with the company’s core value of ensuring an all-inclusive and well-diversified workplace, which aims at levelling the playing field for all employees and new mothers especially."
"The introduction of this policy demonstrates our commitment to providing a secure and conducive working environment for our workers and reaffirms the company’s position as a top employer," Mr Adeakye added.
For the past two consecutive years, Olam Ghana has been decorated as a top employer in Ghana by the Top Employer Institute, a global HR authority, for aiming at and achieving excellence in employee conditions and best people practices.
Olam Ghana has a 25-year long footprint as a supply chain manager in the country and controls multiple business portfolios which include the manufacture of popular food brands like Tasty Tom Tomato mix, Perk, King Cracker, and Nutrisnax biscuits, the Royal Feast, and Royal Aroma rice, and the locally produced rice brand, Mama Gold.