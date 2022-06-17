Obuasi-based NGO supports inmates with formal education

An Obuasi-based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Because of Heaven Foundation has made funds available to enrol a number of inmates at the Adullam Orphanage in a formal first-cycle educational institution to give them hope and make them relevant to society.
The NGO is working with the Obuasi Educational Directorate to complete the necessary formalities to give the children the best formal education.
Items
The foundation has also donated a number of household and food items worth thousands of cedis to the orphanage.
They included bags of maize, boxes of soft drinks, boxes of bottled water and a cash donation of GH₵1,000.00.
The donation was led by the country director of the NGO, Pastor Godfred Owusu Agyemang.
The foundation was established last year to help orphans and the needy within the Obuasi catchment area.
It followed a visit by the founder, Mr Benjamin Boateng, to the orphanage where he observed the poor condition of the inmates.
Pastor Agyemang said the donation notwithstanding, the main focus of the NGO was to see the children in school and prepare them to face the future with confidence.
He called on the government, individuals and corporate Ghana to come together to help support the less-privileged in the society.
The Secretary of Adullam Orphanage, Madam Cynthia Mercy Katon, expressed appreciation to the NGO for the support.
She said as much as the orphanage has been able to educate some of the inmates to the tertiary level, the support from the NGO was crucial because it was reeling under lots of financial pressure.
Background
Adullam Orphanage was established in 1993 by Australian-born Pastors Louise Timothy and Andrew Timothy.
Currently, the orphanage houses over 200 children.