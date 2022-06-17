Jachiehene leads community to plant 5,000 trees

The chief of Jachie in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, last Friday led some residents to plant 5,000 trees in his community.
The tree planting exercise was part of the Green Ghana initiative which aimed at planting 20 million trees across the country.
Some of the tree species planted were militia and royal palm acacia.
Exercise commendable
Speaking at a brief ceremony before the tree planting exercise at Jachie, Baffour Amoateng commended the government for initiating the exercise to help restore the degraded farmlands and other vegetative cover which had been destroyed through various human activities in the country.
He pledged to ensure that all the trees planted were protected so they grow to help safeguard the environment for both present and future generations.
He underscored the need for all well-meaning Ghanaians to embrace the initiative and own it, to sustain it.
Target
The customer service officer at the Bekwai office of the Forestry Commission, Kusi Appiah, said the district had targeted planting 450,000 trees this year.
He stated that his outfit would ensure effective coordination and monitoring of institutions and persons who participated in the exercise to ensure that the trees flourished.
“Trees are significant to the survival of human beings. You have heard that when the last tree dies, the last man also dies, but you have not taken time to interrogate this statement.
“We are going to plant 450,000 trees in the Bekwai District which is commencing today, but if we plant one million and illegal miners destroy 10 million, what have we gained?
In essence, all hands must be on deck to fight this canker,” Mr Appiah said.