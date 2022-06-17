AGA pledges 1,000 seedlings yearly to support Green Ghana Day

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has pledged to plant 1,000 seedlings every year in schools and communities within its operational area from its resources as part of the company's contribution towards the Gree Ghana campaign.
It has also rolled out a monitoring plan to track each tree till it matures.
The mining firm announced this in Obuasi when it joined the entire country to mark the day.
It was under the theme: “Mobilising for a Greener Future."
The Senior Manager, Sustainability Department of AGA, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, said the company would partner AGA Malaria Control and other stakeholders in the communities to fulfil its pledge.
"This year, we are aiming at even planting 2,000 trees. We would ensure that the trees we plant are well nurtured, which will end up being developed to contribute to the biodiversity that we all anticipate," he said.
“As a Mine, we have a comprehensive Environment Management Plan part of which is to ensure that we implement a robust reclamation programme to restore the land to its original state," he added.
Lauding the government for the Green Ghana initiative, Mr Baidoo said the initiative was in tune with AGAG's overall objective of protecting the environment.
As part of the company's Socio-Economic Development Interventions, the Obuasi Mine is currently implementing the Climate Resilient Oil Palm Project (CROPP).
The project is targeting 2,000 hectares of land in its first phase of five years, to plant agroforestry trees.
Objective
The objective of the CROPP project according to Mr. Baidoo, was to ensure that all disturbed lands due to the mine activities were reclaimed and used for economic purposes.
The CROPP project will be implemented on lands that have been used for illegal mining and riverbanks.
"This is a commitment we are implementing together with our stakeholders including the Solidaridad West Africa, Department of Agriculture and Traditional Authorities. We are working to leave a sound environmental legacy," he said.
Forestry
The Supervisor of the Obuasi office of the Forestry Commission, Henry Yeboah, said due to the successful implementation of the programme last year, the government decided to increase the seedlings from five million to 20 million.
Obuasi was given 19,000 seedlings to be given out freely to individuals, churches and organisations.