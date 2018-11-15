Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly renews ties- With Lansing Sister Cities Commission

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region and the Lansing Sister Cities Commission of Michigan, USA, have renewed their sister-city relationship by signing a fresh memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Madam Barbara Roberts Mason, the President of the Lansing Sister Cities Commission, who led a 26-member delegation, comprising industrialists, educationists, medical doctors, agriculturalists and other investors, to the country, signed the MoU on behalf of her group, while the Nsawam-Adogyiri Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, initialled it for the assembly.
The signing ceremony, which was attended by some traditional leaders, assembly members and staff of the assembly, was preceded by the donation of five laptops by the Lansing Sister Cities Commission to the Nkenekyene L/A Basic School which it had adopted and rehabilitated at a cost of $1,000.
Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Mason said her outfit was moving from promoting social intervention programmes to economic development and that was the reason the delegation included some investors.
She recalled that since the first MoU was signed in 1997, the commission had provided support for the assembly, including the donation of a mobile clinic and medical equipment to the Nsawam Government Hospital, 56 computers and their accessories to the assembly and100 bicycles to farmers.
The Planning Officer of the assembly, Mr Isaac Asante Wiafe, in his remarks, said the vision of the assembly was to create jobs, in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s agenda.
He said the assembly would, therefore, welcome investors in small-scale industries.
In a welcome address, Mr Buabeng expressed gratitude for what he called the invaluable assistance the commission had given the assembly over the years.
He recalled that the relationship between the two cities encountered some challenges along the line and talked about the need for it to be strengthened.
The MCE said it was for that reason that the assembly sent its Coordinating Director, Mr Kofi Boateng Acheampong, to Lansing recently to sign a new MoU with the commission on the relationship.
The Coordinator of the programme, Rev. Samuel Adjei-Debrah, thanked the commission for flying four schoolchildren suffering from cancer and a medical doctor at the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical treatment in America at its own expense.