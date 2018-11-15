Guard peace, unity in Ghana- Police contingent in Somalia advise

The Ghanaian police contingent serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has advised Ghanaians to safeguard the peace and unity being enjoyed in the country in order to build a prosperous nation.
Citing the rate of destruction and desperation they had seen in Somalia, which had been engulfed in civil war for close to three decades, they urged Ghanaians to stick to the path of peaceful and united coexistence no matter the circumstances they encountered.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
In random interviews conducted by this reporter who was part of a team of Ghanaian and Nigerian journalists invited by AMISOM to cover the activities of the mission in Somalia, the Ghanaian police personnel were unanimous that judging from the situation in Somalia, it was important for Ghanaians to jealously guard the peace and unity in the country.
Destruction
“It is unfortunate all Ghanaians cannot come here and see the state of destruction, the poor quality of life of the Somalis as a result of the conflict. If Ghanaians could come here and experience for themselves the life here in Somalia, they will appreciate the peace we enjoy in Ghana,” the leader of the 37-member Ghanaian contingent, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Paul Kissi Frimpong, said.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Mr Frimpong said tribal sentiments had been found to be some of the fundamental factors responsible for conflicts in most of the African countries.
Another Ghanaian who is in charge of Administration and Personnel at the AMISOM Police Component, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Kombat Damentim, said, “Based on what I have seen here, I am convinced that war is not a good thing. I can’t put what I have experienced here in words for people to understand. It is just bad.”
“Infrastructure and edifices in Somalia have been completely destroyed because of the civil war, there was no civil administration until the arrival of AMISOM. Children are seen roaming the streets as they are unable to go to school among other serious concerns,” he said.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“We should try to be at peace with one another. We should never allow civil war to break out in our country Ghana,” Mr Damentim urged.
Democracy
The Situation Report Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms Hannah Adjei, advised especially the youth not to allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians to engage in violence, particularly during elections.
A Ghanaian policewoman who works with a unit that mentors Somali police personnel to meet international standards, Sergeant Janet Turkson, stressed that, “Ghana is always being praised for being a beacon of hope in Africa in view of its democratic credential and that must not be taken for granted.”
Background
For almost three decades, Somalia had been engulfed in a civil war, while AMISOM had been working in support of the process of restoring peace in that country.
AMISOM, which has been in Somalia for 11 years, has a police component that is building the capacity of the Somali police through mentoring and providing support for the restoration of the rule of law in that country.