NLC chief calls Educators' strike unjustified and potentially unlawful

GraphicOnline Feb - 01 - 2024 , 06:39

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has strongly criticized the ongoing strike by several education sector unions, deeming it both "unmeritorious" and potentially "unlawful."

Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSAUG), Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) are currently striking over unresolved concerns regarding their welfare needs, including pension contributions, vehicle maintenance allowances, and overtime payments.

In a recent interview with Citi FM, Mr. Asamoah highlighted the existence of an existing agreement between the concerned parties and expressed his disapproval of the sudden strike declarations given the ongoing efforts to resolve the issues. He emphasized that the unions lacked justification for their actions as their concerns were already being addressed.

"It's unfortunate," he stated. "The strike seems to be misused at the moment. I can't see any solid foundation for them to declare a strike and shut down all universities. It's as if they want to do it for fun. Their strike is needless and unwarranted."

Mr. Asamoah went further, suggesting the strike might even be illegal: "Based on my experience, knowledge, and understanding of the law, I believe this strike is unlawful."

