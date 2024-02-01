ECG embarks on “Operation No Free Consumption” today

GraphicOnline Feb - 01 - 2024 , 06:27

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will be undertaking an intensive nationwide exercise dubbed “Operation No Free Consumption” from today, February 1, to Friday, February 15, 2024.

The two-week-long operation seeks to clamp down on power theft by customers who are consuming electricity without paying for it.

During this exercise, ECG teams will be on the field to undertake various activities such as updating customer details, collecting any arrears, and disconnecting for non-payment of arrears.

The teams will also take pictorial readings of all postpaid meters with their new meter reading electronic device (Zeus Mobile device) and capture/regularize all SHEP/non-ECG meters on their Zeus mobile device for customers to pay the regularization fee.

The regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise.

It is important for customers to note that the exercise is aimed at improving the quality of service provided by ECG and to ensure that customers pay for the electricity they consume.

Customers are advised to cooperate with ECG teams during the exercise to avoid any inconvenience.