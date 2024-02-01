Zuarungu, Pusiga get district courts

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Feb - 01 - 2024 , 06:50

Two District Courts have been inaugurated at Zuarungu and Pusiga in the Upper East Region, where staff of the Judicial Service have been urged to ensure that their duties reflect the principles of the law they are entrusted to uphold.

“Let the court be a beacon of hope for those seeking redress where justice is not only served but is seen to be served towards ensuring fairness and protection of human rights,” the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, said in a speech read on her behalf at the separate events by an Appeals Court Judge, Justice Gbiel S. Suurbaareh.

Owing to the absence of courts in those areas, residents could only access legal services at the Bawku District Court and other adjoining districts, while those in the Zuarungu East District sent their cases to courts in Bolgatanga, the regional capital.

Impartiality

Justice Torkornoo also advised the staff to carry out their duties with integrity and impartiality, saying “since justice is blind, it is imperative that you remain steadfast in your commitment to fairness”.

She said that the construction of the courts was driven by the need to bring justice delivery closer to the people in both districts, adding “the courts will bridge the gap between the legal system and the community, fostering accessibility and inclusiveness in the pursuit of justice”.

“As we inaugurate the courts, we carry forward the torch of this vision through the provision of dedicated space where justice can be served with proximity, efficiency and a commitment to the welfare of all involved parties,” the C-J said.

She urged the people to take pride in the proper maintenance of the courts and facilities, adding that a well-maintained court was a reflection of the respect held for the justice system.

“It is your collective responsibility to ensure that the courts stand the test of time by providing a conducive environment for the dispensation of justice for generations to come,” Justice Torkornoo said.

Situation

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said due to the absence of courts in both districts, nearby courts were inundated with cases and some of the people had to travel long distances to seek legal services.

He expressed hope that the new courts would provide the needed services to all manner of persons irrespective of their social and economic standings as well as background.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bolgatanga East, David Akolgo Amoah, said the execution of the project which was a collaboration of all stakeholders, demonstrated the power of a shared vision of freedom and justice for all.

The Pusiga Naba, Ibrahim Ayuma Aguri, expressed appreciation for the projects.