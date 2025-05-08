Next article: 'Madam' who aided HIV-infected sex worker to continue working jailed for trafficking

New Pope elected as white smoke emerges from Chimney

May - 08 - 2025

Catholic cardinals agreed on a pope on the second day of voting. The announcement of the election of the new pope was first made known with white smoke that emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

A third voting by the Cardinals was what resulted in the election of the new Pope.

The 133 cardinals who elected Pope Francis's successor were locked in the Sistine Chapel, their only method of communication with the outside world was signals from its chimney.

A few minutes after 4pm (GMT), white smoke emerged from the Chimney.

The pouring out of the white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church was greeted with cheers, applause and the sounding of the bell.

That means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers.

The name will be announced later, when a top cardinal utters the words “Habemus papam!” Latin for “We have a pope!” from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The cardinal then reads the winner’s birth name in Latin, and reveals the name he has chosen to be called.

The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia.

