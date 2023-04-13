Muslims observe ‘Iftar’ at Jubilee House

By Chris Nunoo Apr - 13 - 2023 , 07:48

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, together with some Islamic leaders, yesterday evening joined the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to break their fast at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Known as Iftar, this is the sixth time Muslims are joining the Vice-President at the seat of government since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo opened the doors of the Jubilee House to Muslims to break bread as part of the observation of the 30-day Ramadan fast ritual.

Dr Bawumia said that the historic institution of Iftar at the Jubilee House in 2017 reflected the significance and importance the government attached to religion in the quest to promote harmony among the people.

He said the US had similar Iftar event annually to promote religious coexistence, adding that the month of Ramadan was a period of devotion, sacrifice and togetherness.

The Vice-President said it was in line with this that the government was observing Iftar during which time people, including Christian brethren, were invited for a meal to break the fast and offer prayers to God for the nation.

He described such occasion as special where sometimes a Christian cleric offered to deliver a sermon at a Muslim function and vice-versa, saying "we must all be proud of this enviable development in a religious tolerant nation”.

"The harmony that we have in Ghana is a gift from God and we must cherish it at all times," Dr Bawumia added.

He urged Muslims to intensify their sacrifices in the last 10 days of the Ramadan and also remember their loved ones in their prayers.

The Vice-President further called on them to pray for the nation for continuous peace, unity and prosperity.

The event was attended by some members of the diplomatic corps, as well as some members of the Council of State and ministers of state.

There were Quranic recitations and Islamic prayers.

Sermon

In a sermon, the Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, said fasting was a period that required deep reflection, and described the evening as a night of power or destiny which is better and superior to a thousand month.

He spoke on the theme: " The power of thanksgiving."

Sheikh Shaibu described this year’s fast, which began on March 21, 2023, as significant, and said: " God has been gracious to us, has bestowed his favours upon us by keeping us healthy and alive."

"God's providence had provided for us what to eat to break the fast, including the most deprived. The reason we must give thanks to Allah.

"The peace we are enjoying is also a reason to be thankful to Allah," he added.

Quoting from Quran chapter 31 verse 12 of the Quran, the spokesperson exhorted all citizens to show gratitude to God for keeping the nation together.

He acknowledged the reverence and respect the Christian leadership accorded the Chief Imam and said that Muslims had no business attacking Christians.

He urged them to deal with other faiths kindly and justly just as the Chief Imam handled the Christian faithful.

Solidarity message

A former Chairman of Christ Apostle Church International (CACI), Apostle Dr Kwame Amoani, urged all to contribute towards the development of the country.

He commended Dr Bawumia and the Chief Imam for extending a hand to the Christian community and prayed for blessings for the country.