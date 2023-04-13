Antoa honours citizen for support to community

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 13 - 2023 , 07:43

The chiefs and people of Antoa in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region have honoured an indigene, J. K. Mensah, for his continuous support in empowering members of the community through his social intervention initiatives, especially in education.

At an event on Easter Sunday organised by the Antoa Youth Association and supported by the traditional authority of Antoa, hundreds of people gathered to show appreciation to Mr Mensah, who is currently the Chairman of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

He received a citation from the youth, beautiful Kente cloths and gave him a ram to show their appreciation to him.

In addition, the youth donated a cash amount of GH¢20,000 as seed money for a proposed J.K. Mensah Educational Foundation which seeks to support brilliant, needy students to pursue their academics to greater heights.

Ceremony

In attendance were the Gyasehene of Antoa, Nana Agyenim Boateng; the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, some public officials, family and friends of Mr Mensah, as well as members of the Men’s Fellowship of the St Ann’s Anglican Church at Ashtown in Kumasi, of which the celebrant is a member.

Also present were the leadership of the various churches in the town who laid hands on the celebrant and prayed for God’s continuous protection and guidance for him and his family.

The wife of Mr Mensah, Nana Akosua Adomah Mensah, and their four children as well as some grandchildren were also present.

The Methodist Brigade at Antoa led the celebrant and some dignitaries through the principal streets of the town, amid drumming and dancing and rich cultural display.

The choir of the Antoa Seventh Day Adventist Church, were in attendance to provide melodious songs.

Commendation

In a short remark, Mr Kan-Dapaah outlined the various forms of support Mr Mensah had given to the people of the area and the nation at large and said it was therefore no wonder that he had been honoured with the Order of the Volta Award during the administration of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The minister said it was equally not surprising that the people of Antoa had chosen a special day such as Easter Sunday to celebrate him.

Mr Kan-Dapaah made a donation to support the proposed education foundation.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Opoku Agyemang, said the recognition of Mr Mensah did not come as a surprise, since his contributions to the development of the community were beyond measure.

The Deputy Controller and Accountant General in-charge of Information Communications Technology (ICT), Jacob Eugene Kojo Yeboa, who chaired the event and the Director of the Keta Port, Dr Alexander Yaw Adusei jnr., were grateful to Mr Mensah for the many good things he had done for humanity.