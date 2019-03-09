Murdered Tema Assemblies of God Pastor goes home

It was a sorrowful Saturday morning at the Tema Community 4 Assemblies of God Church during the funeral service of the murdered pastor, Rev. Dr. David Nyimanyi Nabegmado.
The body was laid in state for public viewing Friday night and continued to Saturday morning.
At 8:00am, Saturday morning, the casket was moved into the main auditorium for the burial service.
Rev Dr. David Nabegmado, 64, was killed on December 30, 2018 in his office at the church premises while preparing to deliver a sermon.
His assailant, 31 year old, Francis Nabegmado, who also happened to be a nephew of the deceased stormed the office, slashed his hands and stabbed him in the right rib before slitting his throat.
He was arrested by the church members when he attempted to escape after the act and has since been arraigned.
Saturday's service was a chance for friends, family and colleague Ministers of the Gospel to pay their last respect to the fallen man of God.
Wife of the deceased, Mrs Comfort Nabegmado in a tribute said the passing away of her husband has left a vacuum in her heart. "You've turned the light to shine out of darkness. You have walked before me as the giant of my heart," she wrote.
The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church,Rev. Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso said the death of Rev. Nabegmado is a great loss to the church, the body of Christ, and the nation in general.