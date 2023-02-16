Mprim Pampasohene, elders petition IGP, council

The Bretuo Royal Family at Mprim Pampaso in the Ashanti Region has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), as well as the Asante-Mampong Traditional Council, to act swiftly over a looming danger in the area.
This follows what the family alleges as the illegal sale of lands in the area, and how one Kwaku Ben, also known as Nana Agyeman Duah Prempeh, is illegitimately arrogating to himself the title of ‘Mprim Odumasehene’.
“We are calling on the authorities to investigate the activities of the said person to preserve the collective good and welfare of all the people of Mprim Pampaso and the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area,” Nana Boakye Yiadom, the Divisional Chief of Mprim Pampaso, told a press conference last Friday.
“He is an imposter and anybody who deals with him on matters concerning Odumase lands, which forms part of the Mprim Pampaso Stool Land, does so at his or her own risk,” the Divisional Chief alleged.
“I owe it a duty and a responsibility to bring to the fore the conduct of the said Nana Agyeman Duah Prempeh, which, if not checked, may have grave consequences on the peace that we have long enjoyed,” Nana Yiadom stated.
The press conference had in attendance the Divisional Queen of Mprim Pampaso, Nana Afia Twumwaa, as well as Head of the Royal Family, Abusuapanyin Kwadwo Agyapong, Stool Elders and Kingmakers of the Mprim Pampaso Divisional Stool.
Mprim Pampaso Division
Traditionally, the Mprim Pampaso Division has its own Stool Land, which shares boundaries with the following Divisional Stools - Bosofour Stool Land, Mprim Nsuase Stool Land, Bresua Stool Land, Ninting Stool Land and Dawu/Boanim Stool Land.
The question is: “Do we have a separate chief for Mprim Pampaso Odumase?” the Divisional Chief asked, and said that the community had, since time immemorial, formed part of Mprim Pampaso.
He said the Mprim Pampaso Stool pays allegiance to the Asantehene through the Paramount Chief of the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area.
“Please, permit me to state, without any equivocation, that there is no chief at Odumase and no living being can ascribe to himself Odumasehene or chief of Odumase within the Mprim Pampaso Division.
“In fact, the title ‘Odumasehene’ is non-existent.
“I have been on the Mprim Pampaso Divisional Stool for nearly 47 years, and Odumase has been and still remains under my control and authority as the Divisional Chief.
“I have not separately or together with my kingmakers taken any step to enstool anyone as the chief of Odumase. The historicity of Mprim Pampaso Divisional Stool does not know of any Odumasehene,” Nana Boakye Yiadom stressed.
Meanwhile, Nana Agyeman Duah, who is alleged to have been engaged in the illegal sale of land at Odumase, insisted he had the right to sell off property in the community.
He told the media that Mprim had three communities - Nsuase, Pampaso and Odumase, and that those communities had their own respective traditional rulers.
According to him, the assertion by Nana Boakye Yiadom that he was illegally arrogating to himself the title of ‘Odumasehene’ was also not true.