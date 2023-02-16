Arrest Osino illegal miners: National Association of Small-scale Miners appeals

The Ghana National Association of Small-scale Miners has called for the immediate arrest of illegal miners operating at Osino, few metres away from the Accra - Kumasi Highway.
The association contends that the miners, who normally operate in the night, have created huge trenches just five metres away from the highway, thereby posing danger to the thousands of motorists and passengers who use the highway.
Addressing journalists after visiting some illegal mining sites in the Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region last Wednesday, the National President of the association, Philip Akuffo, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the illegal miners by the police.
Damage caused
“The damage caused by the activities of the illegal miners is so severe that we cannot wait for the unexpected to happen.
"I have to stand on my feet as president of the association, together with my members, to see how best we can reclaim the land.
"I have already instructed my members to look for the perpetrators before the close of this week.
"We want Ghanaians, and for that matter the whole world, to know that the continuous destruction of farmlands and the pollution of water bodies is by ‘galamseyers’ and not small-scale miners,” Mr Akuffo stated.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Fanteakwa South, Ernest Ofosu, who was not happy about the level of destruction of farmlands and the pollution of water bodies, said his outfit would ensure that the police arrest the illegal miners.
That, he indicated, would make water bodies in the affected areas clean, as well as guarantee safety on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.
“The ‘galamsey’ menace has been an issue for some time now and we, as a government for that matter spearheaded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have taken proactive measures to curb the menace.
"We have also been tasked as representatives in the various district assemblies in the mining areas to help fight the canker," the DCE stated.