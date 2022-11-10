Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi is the new President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani is the new President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
He replaces Most Rev Philip Naameh, Archbishop of Tamale.
Most Rev Philip Naameh served two consecutive terms of three years as the conference’s episcopal head.
Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi was elected at the Annual Plenary Assembly on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
The annual assembly is underway at the Donkorkrom Vicariate.
It is on the theme “A synodal church: communion, participation, and mission in the context of the new evangelization.”
Most Rev Emmanuel Fianu of Ho is the new Vice President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
He replaces Most Rev Charles Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of Cape Coast.
Profile of Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi
He was born on 11 August 1957 at Wamanafo in the Dormaa District where he received his basic education.
He later studied at St Hubert Seminary in Kumasi and subsequently St. Peter’s Regional Major Seminary at Cape Coast where he successfully completed courses in Philosophy and Theology.
On 27 July 1985 he was ordained as a priest by the late Bishop Owusu and served as Assistant Administrator of the Christ The King Cathedral in Sunyani for two years.
From January to September 1987, he served as chaplain of the St Joseph’s Training College at Bechem and at the same time taught religious studies at the school. Dr Gyamfi later pursued a degree course in social sciences at the University of Ghana.
Between 1990 and 1991, he worked as acting Parish Priest of St Peter’s Parish at Kenyasi in the Asutifi District and also served as the Vice-Rector and full time tutor at St James Minor Seminary at Abesim, near Sunyani from 1991 to 1993.
Most Reverend Gyamfi from 1994 1998 studied at the University of Toronto in Canada and had a doctorate degree in Geography and Ontario Institute and obtained a Master’s degree in Education- Sourced from modernghana.com
He is also the Episcopal Chairman of Catholic University College of Ghana, Fiapre, and a member of the governing council of Catholic University College of Ghana.