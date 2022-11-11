MoFA sets up foodstuff market at its premises

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) will from today, Friday November 11, 2022, start selling food stuff at it premises in Accra.
The move, which is a pilot project under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), is meant to mitigate the impact of rising food prices on real incomes of civil and local government workers.
The Ministry in a statement dated November 10, 2022, said the initiative is also part of measures to bring attention to the availability and affordability of food products in the country.