"Military have no law enforcement powers": Barker-Vormawor offers to represent victims of Ashaiman military brutality

Kweku Zurek Mar - 07 - 2023 , 12:08

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement has offered to provide pro bono legal representation to victims of reported military brutality on Tuesday dawn (March 7, 2023) at Ashaiman.

The soldiers reportedly stormed the Ashaiman neighbourhood of Taifa following the alleged killing of a soldier by a mob over the weekend.

Mr Barker-Vormawor in a Facebook post stressed that the military has no law enforcement powers and could not investigate crimes committed against civilians even when it was against military personnel.

Condemning the killing of the young military officer, the legal practitioner warned that retaliatory attacks were a threat to democracy.

"I totally condemn the killing of the young military officer in Ashaiman. However, to think that Military persons can just storm communities and brutalize them in revenge under a democracy is a really really dangerous trend oooo," he posted.

"When we refuse to prosecute them for Ejura and for Wa. We are encourage many more Ashiaman. I am willing to provide pro bono legal representation to anybody who was injured, brutalized, or even detained by the Military for their stupidity in Ashaiman.

"If you know any victim, direct them to my inbox. We all, lawyers in particular, have a responsibility to ground the rule of law even in the face of institutionalized tyranny".

Victims

Victims of the reprisal attacks in separate radio interviews with Accra-based Joy FM said they were accosted by military personnel and physically assaulted after being questioned.

Another victim said he was removed from his vehicle and hit several times with a stick.

Innocent people

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey said he was worried that innocent people were being attacked by the military after such an unfortunate incident.

He added that he was making frantic efforts to calm the situation so that residents could go about their duties.

"Residents who are innocent and do not know anything about this killing should not suffer what they are suffering now. We are urging the Military High Command to call their men back to the barracks so that residents will be able to go about their daily duties without any hindrance.

"I can say on authority that this is an unlawful act. They may have a case by saying one of their own was murdered around Ashaiman community in an unfortunate incident that I will condemn but that does not mean that the military men in uniform should take the law into their hands by invading the community".