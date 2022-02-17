Mentorship programme for Archbishop Porter Girls SHS

As part of efforts to empower females in the country, Karpowership Ghana has held a mentorship programme for students at the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in the Western Region to mark this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
The mentorship programme for second-year students at the Sekondi–Takoradi-based school sought to encourage them to develop interest in science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM), and serve as agents of change.Follow @Graphicgh
The programme was on the global theme for the celebration of the day: “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us.”
Empowerment
At the programme, the Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye, said the company paid special attention to empowering young girls as part of efforts to meet the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal Five (SDG 5) on achieving gender equality.
“The science field is mainly dominated by men in our current dispensation; however, encouraging more girls and women to get interested in this field is a must for sustainable development,” Ms Amarquaye said.
She reiterated Karpowership’s commitment to ensuring that they gave their stakeholders, value in every aspect of their operation and urged the young girls to see the mentorship project as a steppingstone to great future in science-related careers.
Ms Amarquaye said Karpowership Ghana also ran a campaign known as “Girl Power” that had the same objective of empowering females.
A Petroleum Engineer and a Lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Dr Ohenewaa Kakra Dankwa, and another Lecturer at the Department of Biology Education, University of Education, Winneba, Dr Jemimah Etornam Kassah, enlightened the mentees on various career opportunities that existed for girls in science.
They also spoke to the students on the need for them to see themselves as possible agents of sustainable change in the country.
Confidence
The Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS, Mrs Charlotte Asiedu, observed that the programme was very essential for the students as it would help them build up their confidence.
One of the beneficiary students, Miss Rukaya Abanga, said her dream was to become a mechanical engineer in future, adding that the programme had put her on the path to achieve that.
Last year, Karpowership Ghana held a similar mentorship programme for students of the Sekondi College in Takoradi.